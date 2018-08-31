Peter Crouch ribs Theresa May's dancing: She's going through my repertoire

31st Aug 18 | Entertainment News

A number of stars have commented on the PM's moves.

Theresa May trip to Africa

Footballer Peter Crouch has joked that Theresa May is going through his “repertoire” in response to a video of her dancing in Kenya.

The Prime Minister unleashed her dance moves as her trade trip to Africa came to a close, swinging her arms and spinning around while in the company of scouts during a visit to the United Nations offices in Nairobi.

It followed a similarly energetic display from the PM, dubbed the “Maybot” by some, at a school in South Africa at the start of her trip.

Crouch, who is known for breaking out his robotic dance moves on the football pitch when celebrating a goal, shared a clip of Mrs May’s latest attempt at busting a groove on Twitter.

He wrote: “Ahhhhh the old picking apples routine. She’s going straight through my repertoire on this trip.”

In response to Mrs May’s first spot of dancing in Africa earlier in the week, he had playfully tweeted the lyrics to Snap hit Rhythm Is A Dancer.

Comedian and actor Matt Lucas made a bold proposal while commenting on Mrs May’s efforts.

He tweeted: “I would sell my house to watch Theresa May on Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton also teased Mrs May on Twitter, joking that if she makes an appearance on the BBC show, producers would have to disclose her previous experience.

Clifton tweeted: “If she came on @bbcstrictly we’d have to say she has dance experience.”

Former Strictly contestant Rev Richard Coles tweeted: “I like Theresa May’s dancing.”

Responding to a fan who remarked that Mrs May’s dancing makes him look good, Coles said: “Precisely.”

Comedian Kerry Godliman joked that Mrs May “has gone all the way with the ‘dance like no one’s watching’ mantra”, while Trigger Happy TV star Dom Joly begged: “For the love of God – just stop.”

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has slashed Mrs May’s odds of appearing on Strictly in the next five years to just 5-1, down from 25-1, in response to her efforts in Africa.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

More than 11,000 Ofcom complaints over Roxanne Pallett in CBB

More than 11,000 Ofcom complaints over Roxanne Pallett in CBB
People are DEMANDING Roxanne Pallett be REMOVED from CBB house after an incident with Ryan Thomas

People are DEMANDING Roxanne Pallett be REMOVED from CBB house after an incident with Ryan Thomas
Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch

Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

New title sequence for This Morning as Phillip and Holly return to the sofa

New title sequence for This Morning as Phillip and Holly return to the sofa
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
Young Irish man who fell from Sydney bridge WAKES from coma on 21st birthday

Young Irish man who fell from Sydney bridge WAKES from coma on 21st birthday
Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints