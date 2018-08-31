Cast announced for TV drama about slavery in modern Britain

31st Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The one-off 'thought-provoking thriller' will air on BBC Two.

Anca Dumitra in Doing Money

Downton Abbey actor Allen Leech and Romanian actress Anca Dumitra have signed up to star in a TV drama about slavery in modern Britain.

Ana, a young Romanian woman snatched in broad daylight from a London street, will be played by Dumitra, and Leech will appear as the police investigator.

Ana is trafficked to Ireland and used as a sex slave in a series of “pop up” brothels in the true story, Doing Money.

Allen Leech in Doing Money
Allen Leech in Doing Money (Renegade Pictures/Peter Marley/BBC)

Dumitra said of the BBC Two drama: “Ana is a truly remarkable person, someone who has survived endless abuse with courage and determination, a real-life hero.

“I have been deeply moved by her story and it’s an honour to play her.”

Leech, who played Tom Branson in period drama Downton, said: “Ana’s experience shines a light on the shocking truth of human trafficking and slavery in Britain.

“DI Dougie Grant was one of the key officers at the centre of the original investigation. It’s a real privilege to play him.”

The one-off drama was penned by Gwyneth Hughes.

© Press Association 2018

