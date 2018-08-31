New title sequence for This Morning as Phillip and Holly return to the sofa

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly are new additions to the show's schedule for autumn.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be seen in a new title sequence when they return to This Morning after their summer break.

The duo will be back together on the flagship ITV programme’s sofa on Monday September 3, along with Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, while Olympian Tom Daley will cook in the kitchen.

The daily show has undergone a number of changes, including the revamped title sequence, which sees the presenters in their new studio surroundings at Television Centre.

It may be the end of summer, but don’t worry, because @schofe and @hollywills are back on Monday to kick off our 30th year of #ThisMorning! pic.twitter.com/FMN6xETVbv — This Morning (@thismorning) August 31, 2018

Earlier this year, This Morning and a number of other ITV shows moved from the broadcaster’s London South Bank headquarters, which are undergoing redevelopment, to the White City location.

Ahead of This Morning’s 30th anniversary, the show will also introduce a new food series with Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly called Big Chef Little Chef, in which they will encourage children to get more involved in cooking and learn skills in masterclasses.

Ramsay said: “I know how important to learn the basics of cooking are and we want to pass on our experience.”

There will also be new segments from This Morning regulars Rylan Clark-Neal and Gok Wan, and therapist Nik and Eva Speakman, who will take their techniques to America.

Clark-Neal and Wan, who have hosted This Morning together as guest presenters, will explore the finer things in life for a new mini-series called Gok And Rylan’s Life Of Luxury.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “These new items are just the tip of the iceberg in what we have planned.

“It’s a hugely important milestone for the show and whilst we will reflect on some past memories, the team are working around the clock to develop and deliver plenty of new content for our 30th year, and in turn will hopefully create more great memories for viewers.”

Later in the autumn, Willoughby will head to Australia to co-host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly while his presenting partner Ant McPartlin continues to take time away from work.

ITV has said that plans for This Morning in Willoughby’s absence will be announced in due course.

Catch Holly and Phil on This Morning at 10.30am on Monday, 3rd September on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player or catch up on the show on Virgin Media Player now.



© Press Association 2018