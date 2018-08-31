Louis Tomlinson says he has 'grown up fast' since appearing on X Factor

31st Aug 18 | Entertainment News

He appeared in the 2010 series of the show with One Direction.

The X Factor

New X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson said he has “grown up fast” since appearing on the show as a contestant.

The singer, 26, made his name on the ITV programme in 2010 as a member of One Direction.

Tomlinson is the first former X Factor star to have a permanent judging panel role and will appear alongside fellow newcomers Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda, as well as series mainstay Simon Cowell.

The X Factor Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson is one of the four judges in the new series of The X Factor (Ray Burmiston/Thames/Syco/ITV/PA)

In an interview with The Sun, Tomlinson admitted he was a “cocky little shit” when he started with One Direction but his experiences since then – including the death of his mother – have helped him grow up.

He said: “I’m conscious about the way I’ve changed in the eight years since I was on the show. I’ve grown up fast, because I now have a lot of responsibility on my shoulders.

“I’ve always been quite thick-skinned and I owe that to where I come from but also growing up in the industry, which is a very humbling thing.

X Factor judges
Robbie and Ayda Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell are this year’s X Factor judges (Ian West/PA)

“When I first came into the band, or when I was 17 say, a year before the band, I was a cocky little shit.”

Tomlinson found fame in the 2010 edition of The X Factor alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

In 2016 he lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukaemia, aged 43.

Earlier this week he said it was “surreal” to be on the other side of the judging panel and that he feels he has a “duty of care” for the contestants.

He added: “I think it also helps having me there, I don’t think they have ever had anyone on the panel who has auditioned for the show.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints
KFC will pay YOU 10,000 to name your baby after them

KFC will pay YOU 10,000 to name your baby after them
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch

Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch
New title sequence for This Morning as Phillip and Holly return to the sofa

New title sequence for This Morning as Phillip and Holly return to the sofa
People are DEMANDING Roxanne Pallett be REMOVED from CBB house after an incident with Ryan Thomas

People are DEMANDING Roxanne Pallett be REMOVED from CBB house after an incident with Ryan Thomas
WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals