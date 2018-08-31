Coleen Nolan says she regrets Kim Woodburn's Loose Women appearance

31st Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The pair clashed after previously falling out on Celebrity Big Brother.

Loose Women

Coleen Nolan has said she regrets taking part in Kim Woodburn’s controversial Loose Women appearance, saying it was “upsetting and unpleasant for everyone”.

Former How Clean Is Your House? star Woodburn, 76, appeared on the ITV show to face Nolan, 53, after the pair fell out during Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Coleen Nolan
Coleen Nolan said she regrets taking parts in a Loose Women appearance with Kim Woodburn (Ian West/PA)

On Wednesday’s Loose Women, they argued again and broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has received more than 3,000 complaints, with the majority concerning the Loose Women panel’s treatment of Woodburn.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Nolan rejected accusations she was a bully and said: “I didn’t want to do the reunion. It was the producers who said she wanted to make peace. I agreed because I was happy to draw a line under past differences.

“From the moment she arrived, it was clear Kim didn’t want to make up. Now I wish I could go back in time and not do it.

“It was ugly, upsetting and unpleasant for everyone. She hates me for a
reason I will never understand.”

The Loose Women panel also included Linda Robson, Janet Street-Porter and Nolan’s sister, Linda.

Speaking on the show, Woodburn said: “I’ll never forget what the likes of her and others put me through. Never. It was bloody cruel.”

In tears, she told viewers: “Don’t go by people you see on television, a demure person. I lose my temper but I’ve got a good heart and soul. She’s hard as nails.

“You think what you like. She’s a horrible person. She’s trash.”

ITV said in a statement: “Kim becoming upset was never the intention and the panel did endeavour to comfort her. She was offered counselling after the show, which she declined.”

© Press Association 2018

