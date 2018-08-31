Kanye West wears giant slides after criticism of his 'too small' sandals

He was mocked after attending the wedding of his fellow rapper 2 Chainz.

Kanye West poked fun at the criticism of his “too small” slides by wearing a giant pair and showing them off on Twitter.

The rapper and fashion designer, 41, was ridiculed by internet users and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, for wearing his Yeezy sandals a size too small.

In response to the criticism, he uploaded two diagrams which explained the “Japanese way” of wearing sandals, showing the heel extended off the back of the shoe’s sole.

are the slides big enough 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3sVRpSzHyj — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 30, 2018

Now West has tweeted again, this time sharing pictures of him wearing a giant pair of slides.

One of the images was captioned: “are the slides big enough.”

Another shows West standing before a mirror wearing the comedy footwear. He captioned the post with flame emojis.

West wore his “small” sandals for the wedding of his fellow rapper 2 Chainz on August 18.

He attended the ceremony with Kardashian West, 37, and the pair share three children; daughters North, five, and Chicago, eight months, as well as a two-year-old son, Saint.

© Press Association 2018