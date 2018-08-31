Strictly professional teases Theresa May over her dance moves

31st Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The Prime Minister has been filmed dancing during a trip to Africa.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton teased Theresa May after the Prime Minister unleashed her dance moves again during her trip to Africa.

Mrs May was in high spirits as her trade mission to the continent drew to a close and was filmed dancing with young scouts, joining in by swinging her arms and spinning around.

Earlier on the trip she put on a similarly energetic display at a school in South Africa.

Clifton, who has appeared in five series of Strictly, joked if Mrs May was making an appearance on the BBC’s entertainment programme, producers would have to disclose her past experience.

Referencing a video of Mrs May dancing, he wrote: “If she came on @bbcstrictly we’d have to say she has dance experience.”

Earlier this month, Clifton said he would be happy to be part of a same-sex couple on the BBC One show.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2018 – London
Kevin Clifton poked fun at Theresa May’s dance moves (Ian West/PA)

The professional was asked by a fan of the ballroom dancing show what he thinks of the debate.

The 35-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Just to be clear, I’m not involved in any of these decisions.

“But if that’s what they wanted then I’d have no problem with it.”

Strictly has previously said it has “no plans” to include same-sex couples on the show this year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think
Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?
This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks
CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb

CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb
Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap