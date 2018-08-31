Mel Giedroyc: Rock and roll Mary Berry slept in her eyelashes on Bake Off

The former Bake Off star has also confessed to not watching the show since she left.

Mel Giedroyc has revealed that her former Great British Bake Off co-star Mary Berry used to sleep in her false eyelashes when working on the programme.

The presenter, who walked away from the series when it channel-hopped from BBC One to Channel 4, has also said she has no regrets, but that she has not watched it since she left.

Giedroyc told The Jonathan Ross Show that former Bake Off judge Berry, 83, preferred to go to bed in her make-up in order to save time when filming the following day.

(Left to Right) Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, Mary Berry and Sue Perkins (Ian West/PA)

She said: “She had her make-up on then she would often keep it on for the next day, she’d keep her eyelashes on certainly.

“It’s very rock and roll, keep the make-up on, wake up, boom.”

Asked if she has watched the baking programme since it started airing on Channel 4 in 2017, Giedroyc said: “No I haven’t. I feel bad!”

Giedroyc and Berry, along with co-presenter Sue Perkins, opted out of the series when production company Love Productions sold the show to the BBC’s rival, while original judge Paul Hollywood remained.

Prue Leith took over Berry’s role, while Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig joined as presenters.

Giedroyc was joined on The Jonathan Ross Show by Hollywood stars Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Dave Bautista, and comedian Rob Beckett.

Hart and Haddish, who appear in new comedy film Night School, recalled when they first met at a comedy club in Hollywood while Haddish was homeless, and how he gave her money to help her out.

Haddish said she used the money to “put a down payment on an apartment”, which helped to get her feet back on the ground.

She added that she has been “trying to pay him back for years”.

Hart said: “I don’t want the money back because I feel like so much good has happened for me since I gave her the money.

“If she gives it back, stuff could change. There’s been this tug of war of her trying to pay me back, me trying to give the money back to her.”

Tiffany Haddish (Francis Specker/PA)

Haddish, who said she is “very single”, also revealed she has taken a liking to British men since being in the UK.

“I feel like there’s nothing but opportunity here in the UK,” the American star said.

“I love the accents. I feel like there’s a lot of history, I feel like there’s a lot of men here that have inheritances. I would love to be with a man with an inheritance.

“It’s not aggression, I just know what I want.”

The Jonathan Ross Show returns on Saturday September 1 at 9.15pm on ITV.

