David Walliams meets his cute canine mini-me

TV star David Walliams has had a guide dog named after him in celebration of the 10,000th guide dog puppy.

The yellow labrador was the 10,000th puppy born since the Guide Dogs charity opened its national breeding centre.

David Walliams with his namesake (Christopher Ison/Guide Dogs/PA)

Walliams and 10-week-old puppy David were introduced during a visit at Walliams’ north London home.

The TV star said: “It’s a huge thrill to have a guide dog puppy named David after me, I’m just sorry I don’t have a more memorable name!”

He later posted a photograph of the pair on Instagram, writing: “It was very hard to give him back. @guidedogsuk.”

The puppy will be trained for 20 weeks before finding a permanent home with someone who has sight loss, Guide Dogs UK said.

