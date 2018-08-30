David Walliams meets his cute canine mini-me

30th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The Little Britain star has had a puppy named after him.

David Walliams

TV star David Walliams has had a guide dog named after him in celebration of the 10,000th guide dog puppy.

The yellow labrador was the 10,000th puppy born since the Guide Dogs charity opened its national breeding centre.

David Walliams with his namesake (Christopher Ison/Guide Dogs/PA)

Walliams and 10-week-old puppy David were introduced during a visit at Walliams’ north London home.

The TV star said: “It’s a huge thrill to have a guide dog puppy named David after me, I’m just sorry I don’t have a more memorable name!”

It was very hard to give him back. @guidedogsuk

A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on

He later posted a photograph of the pair on Instagram, writing: “It was very hard to give him back. @guidedogsuk.”

The puppy will be trained for 20 weeks before finding a permanent home with someone who has sight loss, Guide Dogs UK said.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women

[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women
Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics
Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently
Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints