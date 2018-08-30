Halle Berry teases Duke of Sussex for Eton dorm room poster

30th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

A picture of Harry's school bedroom resurfaced on Wednesday.

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Halle Berry tweeted a laughing emoji after spotting the Duke of Sussex had her picture pinned to the wall of his dormitory while at Eton College.

An image showing a teenage Harry relaxing in his room resurfaced on Twitter on Wednesday and revealed how he had decorated his wall.

As well as a picture of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, the young royal also had a snap of American actress Berry.

After spotting the picture on Twitter, Berry, 53, tweeted the image with a laughing emoji and the caption: “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!”

In a reference to Missy Elliott’s song, Work It, which mentions a “Halle Berry poster”, the Die Another Day star added the hashtag #HalleBerryPosta as well as tagging the rapper in.

Harry, 33, left Eton College, an all-boys boarding school near Windsor, Berkshire, in 2003 with two A-levels; a B grade in Art and a D grade in geography.

