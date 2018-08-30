Enrique Iglesias calls his twins 'tough to entertain' as he shares sweet video

30th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

Nicholas and Lucy were born in December last year.

Capital FM Summertime Ball - London

Enrique Iglesias jokingly called his twins “tough to entertain” as he shared a rare video of his eight-month-old children.

The singer and his tennis player partner Anna Kournikova welcomed Nicholas and Lucy in December last year.

On his Instagram page, the Spanish star, 43, shared a video with his 13 million followers showing him running backwards and forwards while the giggling babies turned their heads to watch.

Tough audience to entertain 😂🦃

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

The clip was captioned: “Tough audience to entertain.”

In July, Kournikova, 37, posted a picture of the twins wearing World Cup t-shirts.

The Russian former athlete shared a snap of the babies each wearing a football shirt of their parents’ countries as Russia took on Spain in the football tournament.

The adorable image showed Kournikova with a baby in each arm, with Nicholas in a blue top and Lucy in white.

© Press Association 2018

