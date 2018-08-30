Top Gun sequel delayed for almost a year

30th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in June 2020.

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London

The Top Gun sequel has been delayed and will be released almost a year later than planned.

Top Gun: Maverick will now land on June 26 2020, Paramount Pictures said on Wednesday.

Originally, the film, which will see Tom Cruise reprise his role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from the 1986 original, was set to fly into cinemas next summer.

Top Gun sequel
Tom Cruise revealed filming for the Top Gun sequel was already under way (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking in July, Mission: Impossible star Cruise promised the Top Gun sequel would feature flying sequences that have to be seen to be believed.

He said: “The reason I’m doing it is all these years people have said ‘we would like another one’ and we finally figured out a tone and a script that I thought was worthy for those audiences.

“So we are all going to work very hard and make it as great as we can.

“We have shot for three days already and it’s going to be a long process.

“It’s a very technically complex film to make and the in-air sequences are not to be believed. It’s going to be challenging.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics
Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?
Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks
Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb

CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb