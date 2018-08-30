Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo clash in New York governor debate

30th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The former Sex And The City actress is running against Cuomo to become governor.

Cynthia Nixon running for governor

Cynthia Nixon took part in a fiery debate as she campaigns to become the governor of New York.

The Sex And The City actress squared up against Andrew Cuomo, the state’s current governor, in a televised debate on Wednesday.

Nixon, who announced in March that she would be running, is championing a number of liberal causes, including the legalising of recreational marijuana and the abolition of the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, a federal body in charge of identifying and removing undocumented immigrants throughout the US.

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon took part in a televised debate as part of her campaign to become the governor of New York (Tim Ireland/PA)

Cuomo, the favourite, is seeking a third term as governor and during his tenure has implemented the legalisation of same-sex marriage and tighter gun controls in the state.

During the debate, the pair clashed over issues including the New York City subway system, corruption and trade unions.

Nixon also said she would forego a salary if she were elected governor.

Despite the intense nature of the debate, Nixon and Cuomo shared a handshake at the end.

The Democratic primary election, which will see Democrat voters decide which of the two politicians will run for governor, takes place on September 13.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints
[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women

[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women
Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics
Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think