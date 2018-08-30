Patsy Kensit reveals Buddhist lifestyle

30th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The actress began meditating eight years ago.

Celebrity Big Brother 2015 - Borehamwood

Patsy Kensit says she follows Buddhist principles – saying “thank you” several times a day.

The ex-Holby City and Emmerdale actress, 50, began meditating eight years ago after visiting a retreat in Thailand and loves crystals.

She told Spirit & Destiny magazine: “As a person I follow more of a Buddhist way of life …

“Christianity is still in my life but I’m also into meditation, positivity, gratitude.”

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother star quipped: “I say thank you probably 200 times before I brush my teeth in the morning!

“Even if something doesn’t go quite the way I want it to, I still say thank you.”

She said of her love of crystals: “I love rose quartz. I love how it looks and its smell. I’ve got several. Sometimes I’ll meditate and have it on my chest.”

The actress has no regrets “but in my forties I cared way too much about what people thought about me and what was going on in my life,” she said.

Kensit, whose four ex-husbands include Liam Gallagher, added: “I believe in karma, my karma – if I do something wrong it bites me in the arse straight away!

“I’ve made mistakes in life but I believe in gratitude. I’ve loved very hard. I love my children.

“Hopefully this is my last time around on Earth … I’m due a nice kip. A bit of peace on a higher plane.”

The full interview appears in this month’s Spirit & Destiny.

© Press Association 2018

