Reality TV show Geek Island announced and will star 'egghead' contestants

30th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

Contestants include a former Miss England and a University Challenge participant.

Miss England and Mr England 2017

A reality TV show parodying Love Island by replacing the contestants with “hot, young eggheads” has been announced.

Geek Island will see eight competitors whisked off to a “luxury mansion” to take part in debates on subjects including quantum mechanics, macro evolution and modern geopolitics.

2018 Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
Miss England winner Stephanie Hill will star in the new mini-series Geek Island (Tim Goode/PA)

Contestants include Stephanie Hill, a radiography and oncology graduate who was crowned Miss England 2017, ITV’s Survival Of The Fittest star and cultural studies student Georgie Clarke, as well as University Challenge participant and Cambridge University student Bobby Seagull.

The mini-series will air on on demand TV service UKTV Play and will contain  four one-minute episodes.

Seagull, currently studying for his PhD at Cambridge, said: “When the Seagull lands the girls come flocking. I’m packing a whopper upstairs in my 19-inch cranium and I’m ready to divide the mansion, subtract the guys and multiply with the girls.”

Clarke, who found fame on Survival Of The Fittest, added: “I’m a big believer in the saying ‘brains over brawn’ and I’m looking for intellectual stimulation and real chemistry in the Geek Island mansion.”

Geek Island will launch with four one-minute episodes on August 30.

© Press Association 2018

