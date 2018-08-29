Surreal to host Harry and Meghan, creator of hit show Hamilton reveals

29th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The royal couple were guests of honour at a charity performance of the West End musical.

Gala performance of Hamilton

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has said it is “surreal” to host the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a charity performance of his hit show because Harry is a descendant of a leading character.

Harry and Meghan sat among the audience in the royal circle in London’s Victoria Palace Theatre for the musical on Wednesday evening.

Harry and Meghan take their seats beside Lin Manuel Miranda
Harry and Meghan take their seats beside Lin Manuel Miranda (Dan Charity/The Sun/PA)

The gala performance was raising money for Sentebale, the HIV charity co-founded by Harry.

The hip-hop biography of US founding father Alexander Hamilton pokes fun at the British monarchy and features King George III as a main character.

Ahead of the show, Miranda spoke to the royal pair about the distant relation during their first meeting.

Miranda told reporters: “The prince’s sixth-great-grandfather is a character so that’ll be fun and surreal for all of us.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Victoria Palace Theatre
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Victoria Palace Theatre through a back entrance (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“You don’t get that every day. You get heads of state, we’ve had some popular folks come see our show but you don’t often get a direct descendent of one of your main characters.

“That’s very exciting and I’m very curious to see their reception.”

Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal laughed with Meghan and Harry, both dressed all in black with the duchess wearing Judith & Charles.

Harry thanked Miranda for the charity performance.

“Honestly, this is a huge deal to us and it’s going to be a fun night,” Harry told him.

Laughing, he added: “I’m sorry you’ve got to watch it again.”

Meghan, who has watched the show both sides of the Atlantic while Harry has seen it once in London, said audiences’ responses are “so different” between the UK and the US.

Meghan and Harry
Meghan and Harry both wore black (Dan Charity/PA)

Miranda told Harry and Meghan it’s “an honour” to host them and raise money for Sentebale.

Miranda and Harry will give speeches after a performance of the show that has won a host of awards and plaudits.

They will also meet members of the cast and the charity, which he formed with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho after his gap year there.

Sentebale works to improve prospects for children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

© Press Association 2018

