Taylor Swift pays tribute to Aretha Franklin at Detroit show

29th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

Swift said words could never describe how many things Franklin did that made the world a better place.

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Taylor Swift has honoured Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert in the Queen of Soul’s home town.

Swift told a sold-out crowd at Detroit’s Ford Field on Tuesday that Franklin did so much for music, women’s rights and civil rights.

The pop star asked for a moment of silence so “every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her”.

After asking for the lights to go out, Swift said: “We love you Aretha.”

The public is paying respects to Franklin during a two-day viewing at a Detroit museum.

Franklin, who died on August 16, will be laid to rest on Friday.

