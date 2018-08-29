Taylor Swift pays tribute to Aretha Franklin at Detroit show

Swift said words could never describe how many things Franklin did that made the world a better place.

Taylor Swift has honoured Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert in the Queen of Soul’s home town.

Swift told a sold-out crowd at Detroit’s Ford Field on Tuesday that Franklin did so much for music, women’s rights and civil rights.

Mad love to our first string for making #repTourDetroit AMAZING last night 💥 pic.twitter.com/uLxQptnyH4 — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) August 29, 2018

The pop star asked for a moment of silence so “every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her”.

After asking for the lights to go out, Swift said: “We love you Aretha.”

The public is paying respects to Franklin during a two-day viewing at a Detroit museum.

Franklin, who died on August 16, will be laid to rest on Friday.

