Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday moves time slot in Andrew Marr swap

The announcement was made after Marr sent a seemingly accidental public message to Ridge.

Sky News programme Sophy Ridge On Sunday will air at the new time of 9am, avoiding a schedule clash with The Andrew Marr Show.

The weekly political programme previously aired at 10am on Sundays, but the change was announced after Marr’s programme was moved to a later time slot.

On Tuesday, the BBC confirmed that current affairs programme The Andrew Marr Show was moving to 10am from its previous 9am slot as part of a revamp on BBC One.

A tweet from the Sophy Ridge On Sunday Twitter account read: “Sophy Ridge on Sunday returns on Sunday 9th September, at a new time! Tune in at 9am!!”

The change of Marr’s programme was announced after he messaged Ridge on Twitter, seemingly apologising for the schedule clash of their programmes.

Marr had written to Ridge in a now-deleted tweet: “Hi Sophy, Andrew here. Just to let you know: they are changing the time of my show to 10 AM.

“It’s a management thing, based on their reading of the football audience, nothing to do with us and absolutely not meant to be rolling onto your lawn! A.”

Marr, 59, had responded directly to a tweet pinned to the top of Ridge’s timeline.

He added in a second tweet, which has also been deleted: “We are big fans of what you have achieved so far!”

Andrew Marr tweets (Andrew Marr/Twitter)

Marr’s programme will air this Sunday after Match Of The Day, which starts at 8.35am on BBC One.

The football programme previously aired around one hour earlier on Sundays.

