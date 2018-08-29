Fans remember Michael Jackson on King of Pop's 60th birthday

Mark Ronson has released a mash-up of the late star's greatest hits.

Michael Jackson fans have been remembering the King of Pop on what would have been his 60th birthday.

The Thriller and Billie Jean star died in 2009, aged just 50.

An official Michael Jackson Twitter feed called on fans around the world to mark the late singer’s legacy.

“Happy Birthday, Michael!” it said. “On this day of the Diamond Celebration we hope all fans around the world will join in celebrating the immortal Michael Jackson and his legacy of astounding artistic achievement and his philanthropic and humanitarianism efforts wherever he went.”

Fans dubbed the day #MichaelJacksonDay on Twitter.

A 13ft-high jewelled crown has been installed on London’s South Bank.

And producer Mark Ronson has released a mash-up of the late star’s greatest hits.

Michael Jackson x Mark Ronson: Diamonds Are Invincible is being released by Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson.

Ronson said: “It was such an amazing, awe-inspiring and insanely intimidating task to put this together.

“Although you’d need hours and hours to fit all of Michael’s classic tunes into one track, I wanted this to feel like being on the dancefloor at a sweaty, wild NYC club getting down to as much MJ as possible in five minutes.”

