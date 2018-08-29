BBC Proms: Ex-Strictly stars to appear in first Tango Prom

The duo will bring the passion of the Argentine tango to the Royal Albert Hall.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone will appear in the first Tango Prom concert as part of the BBC Proms.

The concert, to be held at the Royal Albert Hall on September 4, will be presented by Proms host Katie Derham, who appeared in Strictly in 2015.

It will form a part of the world-famous eight-week classical music festival held at venues across London.

We’re excited to announce that Strictly alumni @FlaviaCacace and @vincentsimone will be joining our Tango Prom on 4 September. https://t.co/5IWd0OzCHj #BBCProms pic.twitter.com/i0EXScTh0E — BBC Proms (@bbcproms) August 29, 2018

Cacace and Simone, who are former Argentine tango world champions, appeared as Strictly professionals from 2006 until 2012.

The Latin dance specialists will celebrate the history of the Latin American tango, from its origins in Buenos Aires in the 1880s through to Astor Piazzolla’s nuevo tango that emerged in the 1950s.

They will perform alongside Grammy Award-winning pianist Pablo Ziegler, who is considered a leading advocate of nuevo tango, and singers and instrumentalists from across Europe, the US and Argentina.

Professional dancer and choreographer Cacace said: “Vincent and I feel very privileged to have been asked to perform at such a prestigious event and in such a beautiful venue.

“We are so looking forward to performing with the most amazing orchestra and dancing to the most beautiful music. It is our first Prom and we are very much looking forward to it.”

The Tango Prom will be broadcast on BBC Four on September 7, and it will also be aired live on BBC Radio 3 on September 4.

© Press Association 2018