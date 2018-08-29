Facebook Watch online TV service available worldwide

Everything from dramas to talk shows and live sport will be available on the ad-supported platform.

Facebook is expanding its Watch video platform globally in a move that will put the social network in competition with the likes of YouTube and Netflix.

The ad-supported service, which launched in the US last year, is rolling out with a range of shows from established publishers and new creators, ranging from short news updates to exclusive full-length dramas.

UK programming is yet to be confirmed, but successful shows already available include talk show Red Table Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith, with more than 28 million views of its debut episode so far.

Red Table Talk Returns This October We'll see you back at the Red Table this October ❤️ Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, August 27, 2018

The personalised service provides recommendations based on what friends are watching, while users can comment on shows and participate in dedicated groups to discuss episodes.

“Today Facebook Watch is available everywhere — giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos, discuss them with their friends and other fans, and truly be part of the action,” said product management directors Maria Smith and Paresh Rajwat.

“All page videos are eligible to show up in Watch, giving publishers and creators globally a new place for their videos to be watched and discovered.”

Watch Posted by Facebook on Monday, August 28, 2017

Watch creators will be able to earn revenue from adverts if they hit certain figures, taking a 55% cut of revenue while Facebook takes the other 45%.

The service is accessible through a Watch icon on Facebook’s iOS and Android apps, or from other smart devices including Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One and Oculus TV.

