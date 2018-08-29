Cardi B sorry over 'Real Housewives' of civil rights parody

Tuesday was the 55th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Cardi B has apologised to the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr for portraying the civil rights leader’s wife, Coretta Scott King, in a comedy skit.

News outlets reported that the Bronx rapper was featured in The Real Housewives Of Civil Rights, a two-minute parody that surfaced on TMZ.

Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 28, 2018

The sketch from comedian Rip Michaels’ new series Off The Rip portrays pettiness between Coretta Scott King and Malcolm X’s wife, Betty Shabazz – and ends with a joke about Dr King sleeping with “The Iggy Azalea of the Civil Rights Movement”.

But Bernice King later thanked Cardi B on Twitter for reaching out and apologising, and said she looked forward to talking with her.

