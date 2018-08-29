Cardi B sorry over 'Real Housewives' of civil rights parody

29th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

Tuesday was the 55th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Cardi B baby

Cardi B has apologised to the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr for portraying the civil rights leader’s wife, Coretta Scott King, in a comedy skit.

News outlets reported that the Bronx rapper was featured in The Real Housewives Of Civil Rights, a two-minute parody that surfaced on TMZ.

Tuesday was the 55th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

The sketch from comedian Rip Michaels’ new series Off The Rip portrays pettiness between Coretta Scott King and Malcolm X’s wife, Betty Shabazz – and ends with a joke about Dr King sleeping with “The Iggy Azalea of the Civil Rights Movement”.

But Bernice King later thanked Cardi B on Twitter for reaching out and apologising, and said she looked forward to talking with her.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think
[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women

[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women
Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb

CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb
Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?
Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way