Great British Bake Off return serves up six million viewers

It is the much-loved show's second outing on Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off returned to TV screens with an average of 6.1 million viewers – a slight drop from last year.

The former BBC show relaunched in 2017 for the first time on Channel 4 amid a blaze of publicity, when it notched up an average of 6.5 million.

On Tuesday night, it returned to Channel 4 with a peak audience of seven million and an average of 6.1 million (a 29% share), which is still a success for the broadcaster.

When all around you lose their heads… eat crisps. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ChPRL7dhza — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018

The first show in the new series saw contestant Dan create a biscuit baby that looked like “something else”.

And viewers agreed that the creation had more than a passing reference to a particular body part.

Our heart goes out to anyone suffering from Noel Goth Hair withdrawal. It'll be okay. Just give it time. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ieXF0aYFp8 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018

Amateur baker Imelda was the first baker of the new series to leave the tent.

The countryside recreation officer, 33, from Co Tyrone in Northern Ireland, failed to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood across the last two of her three challenges.

Bookies have tipped Mamon and Ruby as favourites to go through to the final of the show, hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.





© Press Association 2018