Salma Hayek renews her wedding vows

Salma Hayek has renewed her wedding vows after thinking she was going to a spa.

Francois-Henri Pinault, 56, the boss of a luxury fashion company, arranged the ceremony as a surprise for the actress.

Putting a picture on Instagram of the event, in which she carried a bouquet of white flowers, the 51-year-old said: “The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal.

“It was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!”

The couple, who have a daughter together, wed in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009.

© Press Association 2018