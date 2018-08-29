Harry and Meghan to attend Hamilton charity performance

29th Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The gala performance will raise money for Sentebale, the HIV charity co-founded by Harry.

Royal visit to Dublin - Day One

The Duke of Sussex and Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda are set to address the audience at a charity performance of the hit musical.

Harry will be accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday evening at the show in London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

The gala performance will raise money for Sentebale, the HIV charity co-founded by Harry.

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda will give a speech after the performance (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Miranda and Harry will give speeches after a performance of the hip-hop biography of US founding father Alexander Hamilton that has won a host of awards and plaudits.

Harry and Meghan will also meet members of the cast and the charity, which he formed with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho after his gap year there.

Sentebale works to improve prospects for children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints
CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb

CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb
[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women

[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics
Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap