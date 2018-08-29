CBB's Chloe Ayling says Jermaine Pennant's wife 'should not be with him'

Chloe Ayling said Jermaine Pennant’s wife “should not be with him” following his behaviour inside the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The model, 21, grew close to the former Premier League footballer, 35, who she says failed to tell her he was married to glamour model Alice Goodwin.

Following her eviction on Tuesday, Ayling discovered the truth and branded his behaviour “disgusting”.

Chloe Ayling said she was ‘disgusted’ to find out Jermaine Pennant was married (Channel 5/PA)

She said: “I don’t think he is mature enough. You would think at that age he would know but that’s for him to learn and hopefully his wife can see that she should not be with him.”

Ayling was up against broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli, who was saved from elimination for the second time in the public vote.

She was chosen by seven of her fellow housemates, including Kirstie Alley and Sally Morgan, for elimination because of her general lack of cleanliness and for not pitching in with housework.

Ayling, who hit headlines last year when she was kidnapped in Italy, said she was “shocked” when she discovered Pennant had been married to Goodwin since 2014 and insisted she did not know he had a wife.

Jermaine Pennant has been accused of leading on Chloe Ayling in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

The former Liverpool player told Ayling he liked her and the pair had been reprimanded for breaking the show’s rules by exchanging written notes using Ayling’s eyeliner.

Ayling said Pennant told her in one message “I like you”, but he later said it was “banter”.

She said: “I have been single for over two years and this just reminds me why. We had a really good conversation, got on really well together, he was a really nice person, it’s a shame to find out that.

“You can only go by what that person tells you, there’s no other way of finding out.”

Despite her controversy with Jermaine Pennant, Chloe Ayling said she had no regrets about entering the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

Asked if she wished she had known more about Pennant before entering the house, Ayling replied: “Yes, of course. I honestly did not know who he was before, if I had known I’d have been more cautious.

“I would have rather come out now and known this now rather than it going any further.

“He is playing a game on himself. He’s the one who will have to come out and have to explain what he’s done to his wife.”

She added: “I do not understand it. He knew the cameras were always on us.”

Ayling said she would confront Pennant at the reunion show, which is staged after the winner is announced.

Despite the drama with Pennant, Ayling said she had no regrets, adding: “I had the best time.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5.





