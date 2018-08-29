Johnny Depp scores legal victory against former lawyer

A California judge ruled their contract should have been in writing.

The actor accused Hollywood lawyer Jacob Bloom and his firm of unlawfully collecting 30 million dollars (£23 million) in fees after their 18-year relationship broke apart in 2017.

Depp launched the legal action in October and argued their agreement should have been in writing, rather than on a contingency basis as is often the case in Hollywood.

Bloom had counter sued and said Depp violated the unwritten agreement.

On Tuesday, Judge Terry Green at the Los Angeles Superior Court agreed with the Pirates Of The Caribbean star and ruled the contract should have been in writing.

Bloom’s lawyers can appeal against the judge’s ruling and the case is set to go to trial on May 6 2019.

Depp, 55, was also involved in a legal wrangle with his former managers but settled in July, a month before they were due in court.

He sued the Management Group in January 2017 and accused them of spending millions of dollars behind his back, an allegation they denied.

Depp was seeking 25 million dollars (£18.9 million) in damages.

Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman said: “Johnny Depp is gratified by today’s ruling in his favour against the most powerful law firm in Hollywood.

“This ruling is a victory for Mr Depp, but importantly it sends a clear message to the legal industry that the laws apply to them too.

“Industry ‘customs’ that have been used in Hollywood for decades to take advantage of artists are not legally binding. Johnny Depp stood up for all artists in Hollywood and won; this ruling should cause a change for the better.”

