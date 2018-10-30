Video: How to get a glamorous Halloween make-up look

30th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Who said spooky had to look bad?

When you think of Halloween costumes, chances are you don’t imagine anything particularly gorgeous. You are, after all, trying to be scary.

However, this doesn’t mean all Halloween looks have to be dark and gory. Instead, why not sport some spooky make-up that is as glam as it is scary? This tutorial is a lifesaver, especially for all of us last minuters who haven’t quite thought of an outfit yet.

Pro tip: remember to wipe everything off before you go to sleep the night of Halloween. No one wants to wake up to sheets covered in glitter.

 



