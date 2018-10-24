8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

When it comes to falling in love celebrities choose to follow their hearts rather than worrying about age differences.

People are always complaining about age in Hollywood. Whether its pay disparity or not enough compelling roles for people of a certain vintage or blah blah blah... you're all richer then me anyway so I just don't care!

Thankfully for some in Hollywood age is, as Aaliyah once sang, 'nothin' but a number'.

So instead of throwing hissy fits these couple just wanna lock lips.

Check out these celebrity couples who have huge age gaps between them.

1) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is 31 years old and Ryan Reynolds is 11 years older, aged 42. The stunning couple have two children together.

2) Beyonce and Jay-Z

The queen of pop Beyoncé and her husband of 8 years Jay-Z have a 12 year age gap between them. Beyoncé is 37 and Jay-Z is 48.

3) Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson

The fifty shades of grey director is 51-years old and her husband of three years Aaron Taylor Johnson is 28, so the couple have a 23-year age gap between them.

4) Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

Stephen is 49 while Anna is 36 so there is almost 13 years between them.

5) Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine.

Behati is 30 while Adam is 39 so there is a 9 year age gap between thesinger and victoria secret model.

6) Mary-kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen aged 32 recently married Olivier Sarkozy aged 49 so the couple share a 17 year age gap.

7) Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael 'Greed Is Good' Douglas is 74 and Catherine 'I'm Welsh' Jones is 49 meaning they have a 25 year age gap.

8) Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford, who is currently riding high at the box office in Blade Runner is 76 and his wife Calista, star of Ally McBeal is 54 so they have an age gap of 23 years.