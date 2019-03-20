5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Episode 17 of Popsessed is out now, where our hosts Conor Behan and Holly Shortall take a look at the most buzzed-about pop culture stories of the week. They're giving their thoughts on everything from Nicki Minaj's cancelled Dublin gig, to Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's involvement in the 'Operation Varsity Blues' scandal, to J.K. Rowling's recent revelations about some beloved Harry Potter characters.

You can listen to the latest episode below, and here's why you won't regret it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Behan (@platinumjones) on Mar 10, 2019 at 4:35pm PDT

1. Conor and Holly's honest and hilarious take on Hollywood bulls***

It should come as no surprise that the Kardashians come up in conversation a lot on the show, and whether our hosts are discussing Khloé's split or the famous family trademarking their kid's names, they don't hold back!



Just snorted on the Luas after @hollyshortall said "she should have just said, Kim Kardashian is a geebag..."



I'd you're not listening to #Popsessed GET. ON. IT. — James Mitchell (@jamesmitchelltv) March 15, 2019

2. Some truly iconic sayings

Holly's beloved saying 'Deserved x / Not Deserved x' launched an entire segment on the podcast, where she gives her verdict on which celebs have received the treatment they deserve, and which ones...have not.

Over the past week, I've binged on all the episodes of #Popsessed with @hollyshortall and @platinumjones. Now I find myself saying "deserved" all the time and shortening words like Prosecco to Prosec. — Jim Healy 🧜‍♀️ (@JJ5000) February 7, 2019

3. You'll learn something (occasionally)

From how much Felicity Huffman had to put up for bail, to how many shows Nicki Minaj has cancelled on her current tour, our hosts have the cold hard facts.

excuse me I have only just learned this second while listening to #popsessed that taylor swift's giant snake from her tour last year was called karyn??? 🐍 rude pic.twitter.com/3EVnka0wVp — karyn (@redlemonader) March 14, 2019

4. They tackle the tough stuff too

While Popsessed is always reliable for more than its fair share of laugh out loud moments, Holly and Conor also discuss the darker entertainment stories making headlines, including the recent Leaving Neverland documentary.

Let me tell you best thing about #Popsessed, the @hollyshortall & @platinumjones hosted podcast. They impeccably talk about pop culture, but at the same time some very serious subjects (without sensationalising), whilst keeping both engaging. It's quite a talent really. — ST (@imapombear) March 13, 2019

5. The Neeeeeck of the Week

Inspired by a certain viral WhatsApp voicenote, our hosts name a celebrity, or group of celebs, as the 'Neeeeeck of the Week' in each episode. In the latest instalment, it's J.K. Rowling who's in the line of fire for her recent revisions to Harry Potter history.

Can’t wait for the Minaj stans to get the “neck of the week” on next weeks Popsessed — W⚓ (@Wkhnage) March 15, 2019

Catch up on #Popsessed below, or on your favourite podcast platform.