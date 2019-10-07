â€˜I am often critical of my skinâ€™ â€“ Lisa Faulkner on coping with rosacea and wedding make-up plans

The TV presenter tells Katie Wright that, like many women, she wishes she wasnâ€™t so hard on herself.

What do you think about when you’re in the shower? Do you blissfully relax as you lather up – or are you plagued by negative thoughts?

New research from Dove reveals that 70% of women believe they are too critical of themselves and that these worries often bubble up in the shower.

It’s a feeling familiar to Lisa Faulkner, who has partnered with the brand on the Don’t Be So Tough on Yourself campaign.

“I stand there in the shower in the morning, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t get to do some yoga this morning because I was too late doing this, and I couldn’t make breakfast properly’ or, ‘My daughter went to school without her PE kit’,” she says.

As mum to 13-year-old Billie, the daughter she adopted with ex-husband Chris Coghill, and with work commitments alongside planning her upcoming wedding to TV chef John Torode, Faulkner is going through a very busy period.

But the 47-year-old says she’s getting better at self acceptance, particularly when it comes to rosacea, the skin condition she’s suffered with since her twenties, which causes redness.

“When it first started I felt awful about it. I just remember waking up and thinking ‘I’ve got really red skin’ and thinking maybe I was allergic to something,” she says.

After diagnosis by a doctor, Faulkner was given steroids but decided to stop taking them.

“I’ve just had to sort of learn to live with it. Everyone’s told me that it will go eventually, but it never has – and I think the more stressed I get, the worse it gets.”

Luckily, pre-wedding stress isn’t making it worse at the moment.

“Planning is going well,” the former Celebrity Masterchef winner says. “I have a long to-do list and I keep ticking off certain things then adding to it. It’s good fun, but there’s a lot to organise.

“It’s that thing of trying to do yoga every day (and I really probably should do more) but I’m finding a balance and saying, ‘I am who I am’. It will be fun. It’ll be a lovely day.”

Lisa Faulkner and her partner John Torode (Ian West/PA)

One thing the London-born presenter doesn’t have to worry about is bridal make-up.

“My lovely make-up artist Justine, who does my make-up for most of the shows that I’ve done, is doing my make-up. She’s brilliant.

“We’ve talked about it, it’s very exciting. But I’m not going to be a bride that doesn’t look like me! It will be very natural.”

Not that she needs much help in that department, but the bubbly blonde really knows her stuff when it comes to cosmetics – and she’s got some great tips for getting the natural look she loves.

Here, Faulkner breaks down her everyday skincare and make-up must-haves…

(Lancome/PA)

Lancome Teint Miracle Hydrating Foundation SPF15, £33.50, Escentual

“I do use certain brands for my face for covering up rosacea – I find I use tinted moisturiser and a bit of foundation over the top of it.

“I use a Lancome Teint Miracle Hydrating Foundation over the top of Charlotte Tilbury Healthy Glow. I put that on and then I don’t need any other coverage, unless I’m working.”

(Dove/PA)

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash, £1 (was £2.65), Superdrug

“The perfect shower or bath time is about having a lovely body wash that smells nice, that I know isn’t that damaging my skin.

“I think there’s something so lovely about washing off the day, do you know what I mean? Feeling all clean and fresh and getting into some clean pyjamas. It’s one of my favourite things.”

(Marie Reynolds/PA)

Marie Reynolds London Face Night Oil, £37.99

“I use a lovely Marie Reynolds oil for my face. I have to be very careful with my skin, this is great for sensitive skin.”

(Trinny London/PA)

Trinny London 5 Min Makeover Stack, £170

“Do you know what I love when it comes to make-up is Trinny Woodall’s make-up – her stacks are pretty amazing.

“I’ll use a bit of Charlotte Tilbury Healthy Glow on my face, then I’ll put Trinny bronzer on my cheeks and a little bit of eyeshadow.

“I just love it because I go in the stacking pots and they are brilliant. It’s genius.”

(Elizabeth Arden/PA)

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, £28

“I use Eight Hour cream for my lips, my eyelashes, for everything really.

“If I’ve not put any makeup on sometimes I just put a little bit of it on my eyelashes.”

© Press Association 2019