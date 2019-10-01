Flower power: 5 of the best dark floral dresses for autumn

Katie Wright shows you how to style flowery frocks for the cooler months.

If you’ve been living in floaty floral dresses all summer, you might be mourning the start of autumn and the arrival of woolly jumpers and teddy coats in the shops.

But just because winter is on the way doesn’t mean you have to abandon flower-powered prints altogether.

The new season collections are full of flowery frocks ideal for autumn – you just need to know how to style them now that it’s too cold for sandals and denim jackets.

First of all, when it comes to length, midi is most practical.

Why? Because when teamed with ankle boots, a dress that covers your knees gives you enough coverage (particularly on blustery days) but doesn’t drown you like a maxi hem might.

Long sleeves are a must, but alongside all the midis, there are some lovely shorter dresses in the shops, too.

Colour-wise, dark florals feel more autumn-appropriate, but a hint of white or pastel tones in the print can lighten your overall look.

As the days get colder, the fashion-forward way to get more wear out of your V-neck, shirt or wrap dress is to layer a roll neck top underneath.

Not sure which colour to go for? Look at the print of the dress and either choose the background colour (for example, black) or one of the colours in the print.

The other alternative for keeping warm is to layer a longline cardigan over your dress and belt it at the waist – a western buckle belt works really well if you’re wearing cowboy boots.

As for footwear, the season’s coolest boots are knee-high, slouchy and perfect for pairing with a midi dress, so you don’t need tights (or at least they won’t be visible) and you can convince yourself that they were a purely practical purchase (we won’t tell).

Feeling inspired? Here are five of the best dark floral dresses on the high street…

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

1. Marks and Spencer Collection Faux Fur Coat, £59; Collection Dress, £69; Boots, £45 (available in October)

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

2. Miss Selfridge Multi Colour Ditsy Print Shirt Tunic, £28, reduced from £35

(JD Williams/PA)

3. JD Williams Midi Stretch Satin Shirt Dress, £49; Roll Neck Top, £10; Tortoise Detail Waist Belt, £14; Block Heel Pull On Stretch High Leg Boots, £45; Faux Fur Bag, £32

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

4. Oliver Bonas Winter Blossom Printed Mesh Midi Dress, £59.50

(Oasis/PA)

5. Oasis Reggie Chiffon Dress, £48; Foldover Faux Fur Clutch, £28

