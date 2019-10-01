Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Show your support with 9 of the best beauty products

From lipsticks and fragrance to skincare, Katie Wright runs down this year’s line-up.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is the philanthropic annual event where brands unveil a parade of pink products in aid of breast cancer charities.

But it’s not just about raising money. This year, the aim is to get women talking about breast checking and make them more knowledgeable about the signs and symptoms of the disease, which affects one in eight UK women in their lifetime.

While most breast cancers (80%) occur in women over the age of 50, it can happen at any age, so it’s a good idea to get into the habit of regularly checking your breasts for changes – such as the size or shape, any lumps, dimpling or texture change, a rash or redness, or liquid that comes from the nipples – and get them checked at your GP.

Estee Lauder, the company responsible for the iconic pink ribbon symbol, has for the first time produced leaflets showing what to look for when checking your breasts, which will be available at its beauty counters across the UK.

Prevention is vitally important when it comes to breast cancer, but more research is needed, as currently 11,500 people die from the disease in the UK each year.

That’s where the pink products come in. By purchasing one of these items during October, you’ll help to raise money for cancer charities.

From sub-£5 bargains to luxury picks, here are nine of the best breast cancer awareness beauty buys…

(Elemis/PA)

1. Elemis Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Supersize, £110The Elemis cult classic gets a hot pink makeover this month, the mighty 100ml pot housed in a stylish vanity case, and the company will be making a £25,000 donation to Breast Cancer Care, regardless of product sales.

(George/PA)

2. George Tickled Pink Blossom Matte Lipstick, £3, Asda

Everyone needs a soft pink matte lipstick in their make-up bag and this shade is a real winner.

Plus, for every sale, a 40p donation will be made to Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which supports charity Breast Cancer Now.

(Estee Lauder/PA)

3. Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign Beauty Box, £25

Bringing together eight travel-size treats from the Estee Lauder stable – including Bobbi Brown lipstick, Clinique cleansing balm and a Glamglow sheet mask – this luxury line-up is worth over £83 but retails for just £25.

For every box sold, £15 will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

(GHD/PA)

4. GHD Ink on Pink Gold Styler, £139

GHD partnered with tattoo artist David Allen, who specialises in mastectomy tattoos, for the design of its latest limited edition hair straightener.

For every sale of the limited edition Ink on Pink Gold Styler, £10 will go to Breast Cancer Now.

(Vaseline/PA)

5. Vaseline Tickled Pink Rosy Lip Tin, £1.50, Asda

One can never have too many lip balms, don’t you think? Especially as we edge towards winter.

If you need to top up on pout protection, for each pink Vaseline tin sold, 15p will go to Breast Cancer Now.

(Origins/PA)

6. Origins Think Bold Limited Edition Blooming Bold Lipstick Kit, £18.50

It may be called Blooming Bold, but this Origins lipstick is beautifully subtle. The shade, Dusky Rose, is a soft, vintage pink that you’ll want to wear year-round.

For every lipstick kit, which comes with a lovely drawstring pouch, 100% of the purchase price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (up to a maximum donation of £1,850).

(Jo Malone/PA)

7. Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne, £98

A long-time supporter of the charitable event, each year, Jo Malone donates £20 for every sale of its much-loved Red Roses Cologne to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Queen of Flowers is joined by crushed violet leaves a dash of lemon in this sumptuous scent.

(Nourish London/PA)

8. Nourish London Limited Edition Radiance Firming Facial Oil, £25

This year, Nourish London has created a special edition of its one of its hero products, the organic and vegan Radiance Firming Facial Oil, with £2.50 from every bottle sold going to Walk the Walk, the charity best known for its MoonWalk fundraising events.

(RevitaLash/PA)

9. RevitaLash Advanced Pink Limited Edition, £74

Did you know that RevitaLash eyelash conditioning serum was invented when founder Michael Brinkenhoff’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32?

This year, the company will once again be supporting the cause, by donating a portion of profits from sales of its serums, to breast cancer research and education initiatives.

© Press Association 2019