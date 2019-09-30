Cardi B is the latest celeb to wear Richard Quinn â€“ what you need to know about the British designer

The rapper rocked head to toe Quinn at Paris Fashion Week.

There’s no doubt about it: Richard Quinn is having a very good fashion month.

Not only did he stage a spectacular spring/summer show at London Fashion Week, two members of Hollywood royalty have worn the designer’s work in the seven days.

First up, there was Kendall Jenner, who donned a stunning rose print gown with a black latex bodysuit fresh off the spring catwalk when presenting an award at the Primetime Emmy Awards last week alongside sister Kim Kardashian.

Then yesterday, Cardi B chose an autumn/winter 2019 full look while attending Paris Fashion Week.

In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper and Hustlers star totters around in front of the Eiffel Tower clad quite literally head to toe in green and blue floral print – we’re talking jacket, skirt, tights, gloves, head scarf and even face mask all in the same fabric.

(Cardi B/screenshot/Instagram)

With a combined 167 million Instagram followers, the famous pair have a vast reach and fashion brands clamour to dress them for every occasion, so it’s incredible that they chose to support a British designer who graduated from Central St Martins just three years ago.

So how did Quinn go from up and comer to celebrity favourite? Here’s everything you need to know about the British wunderkind…

He’s got some VERY famous fans

Richard Quinn shot to fame last February when none other than Queen Elizabeth II sat front row at his autumn/winter 2018 show at London Fashion Week next to Anna Wintour, the first time that Her Majesty has attended a commercial catwalk show.

(Yui Mok/PA)

After the show, Quinn was awarded the first ever Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, and his clothes have since been worn by Amal Clooney, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Naomi Watts and model Adwoa Aboa.

Amal Clooney at the Met Gala 208 (Ian West/PA)

He’s all about florals

Floral prints are the 30-year-old’s signature, but there’s nothing chintzy or old-fashioned about them.

Quinn always finds a way to subvert traditional tropes, whether it’s with acidic colours, oversized silhouettes or avant-garde touches like latex layers or face coverings (as seen on Kendall Jenner and Cardi B).

That’s the power of Quinn’s vision – he makes clothes that are elegant enough for the Met Gala but fashion-forward enough for hip hop stars.

The London-born designer also loves to play with proportions. His AW19 collection featured everything from super-short rouched bodycon dresses with big puffy sleeves to high-necked flowing tiered gowns with leg ‘o’ mutton sleeves.

The fashion industry can’t get enough of Quinn

It can be hard for young designers to break into fashion but the industry has embraced Quinn wholeheartedly, with his designs regularly featuring in high-end editorials and celebrity fashion shoots.

The retina-searing hues and far-out floral aesthetic are a fashion photographer’s dream. Most recently, Miley Cyrus and Zendaya have been shot in mini dresses from the AW19 collection.

He knows how to put on a show

Quinn’s SS20 show didn’t get off to the best start. It was running late, causing some impatient guests to leg it, but those who stayed were rewarded with a night to remember.

Featuring a full orchestra and choir, the show drew comparisons to the late Alexander McQueen in his Nineties heyday.

Alongside the usual parade of petal print ensembles and latex touches, Quinn showed feathered bridal gowns for the first time, the show concluding with a model trailed by eight children dressed as angels and a tableau of bridalwear-clad models behind the catwalk.

He’s just getting started

With must-see catwalk shows, celebs lining up to wear his collections, brands clamouring to collaborate (the most recent being outerwear brand Moncler), and a strong signature aesthetic that he continues to evolve, Quinn has got the fashion world at his feet.

He may have had a meteoric rise so far and scooped up more than his fair share of awards, but it’s clear this young designer has got a very bright future ahead of him.

