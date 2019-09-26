From Eighties to animal print â€“ the 5 biggest boots trends for autumn

Katie Wright shows you where to shop the high fashion footwear look on the high street.

Sayonara, sandals – it’s boots season at last, and there’s a lot to get excited about as the autumn/winter collections land in shoe departments.

Inspired by the catwalks, there’s a retro feel to many of the new drops, with ankle length styles dominating, but if it’s over-the-knee glamour you’re after, you’re in luck, too.

What else is new? Here are the five biggest boots trends of AW19 and where to shop them on the high street…

1. Eighties boots

Designers including Isabel Marant, Marni and Marc Jacobs were throwing it back to the Eighties with their AW19 footwear, in the form of slouchy and cone-heeled boots.

Whether calf length or higher, these are great day-to-night boots – they look just as cool with a pair of faded blue jeans (tucked in, of course) or a mini skirt and black tights.

(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Black Leather Slouched Knee High Boots, £69

(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda Beige Snake Print Cone Heel Cuffed Boots, £15

2. Western boots

The western trend gallops on this season, with Louis Vuitton, Versace and Alberta Ferretti all kitting out their models in cool cowgirl boots.

Bored of black or brown? Take your cue from Ferretti and try white for a fresh feel.

(Deichmann/PA)

White Croc Vero Moda Toa Western Ankle Boots, £49.99, Deichmann

(Office/PA)

Office Avail Western Boots White Croc Leather, £99

3. Over the knee boots

The most glamorous boots of the season? It’s got to be the glossy over-the-knee styles seen at Max Mara, Celine and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Max Mara made a strong case for brightly coloured boots, but for more matching potential with the rest of your wardrobe, try a rich burgundy hue.

(Hobbs/PA)

Hobbs Imogen Over the Knee Boots, £329 (available in October)

(Very/PA)

Very Croc Knee Boots, £50 (available in October)

4. Snow boots

Who says high fashion is always impractical? At Chanel and Celine, models stomped down the runway in the coolest snow boots we’ve ever seen.

So when wet weather strikes this winter, you can still be on trend with your functional footwear.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Snow Boots, £45 (available in October)

(& Other Stories/PA)

& Other Stories Lace Up Leather Snow Boots, £129

5. Animal print boots

Animal print has been one of the biggest fashion trends of the year and it’s not going anywhere in autumn.

Snakeskin boots were seen at Erdem and Rejina Pyo, while it was all about crocodile texture at Chloe and Max Mara.

Anything goes when it comes to creature inspired boots on the high street.

From croc and snake to tiger and leopard, take your pick from the animal kingdom (as long as they’re faux fabric, of course).

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Bordeaux High Leg Croc Boots, £59 (available October 10)

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Ochre Raakel Ribbed Jumper, £40; Mid Yellow Bias Cut Skirt, £32; Tiger Boots, £45 (available in October)

© Press Association 2019