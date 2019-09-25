Get the look: Archie’s adorable dungarees on the family’s royal tour to Africa

25th Sep 19 | Beauty

Harry, Meghan and Archie are in South Africa.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Three

The Duchess of Sussex might have been upstaged in the fashion stakes on the third day of the family’s royal tour in South Africa – baby Archie rocked the cutest pair of striped dungarees as he met peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

It’s the four-month-old’s first appearance on the Africa tour and he’s already posed with one of the heroes of the anti-Apartheid movement and Nobel Peace Prize winner, so we’d say it’s a successful trip thus far.

(Toby Melville/PA)

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has barely been seen out in public since he was born on May 6, so this was always going to be an exciting moment – and people are loving his dungarees.

Archie perfectly wearing a white long-sleeved tee with some stripy overalls (Toby Melville/PA)

It’s a surprisingly affordable high street choice too – the light blue striped dungarees and bodysuit (Archie wore a different white one underneath) is £14.99 from H&M. It’s made from organic cotton and, of course, it’s already sold out.

H&M dungarees
(H&M/PA)

It looks as if is the family all decided to coordinate in tones of blue – Harry in a navy suit and Meghan in an understated white and blue wrap dress (£370 by Canadian brand Club Monaco).

But if you want to copy Archie’s cute and casual dungaree look for your own little one, here are a few places you can still shop the look…

Dungarees
(Silvercross/PA)

Stripe Dungaree and Bodysuit Set, £30, Silvercross

Dungarees
(John Lewis/PA)

Mini Boden Baby Ticking Stripe Elephant Dungaree Set, Lagoon Blue, £24 (was £30), John Lewis

M&Co dungarees
(M&Co/PA)

Disney Lion King Dungarees Set, £18-£20, M&Co

Dungarees
(M&S/PA)

Two Piece Striped Dungarees Outfit, £12, Marks & Spencer

© Press Association 2019

