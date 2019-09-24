This is the powerful reason why Naomi Campbell wore a dress with a ‘bullet hole’

During her recent Fashion For Relief show at London Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell posted backstage pictures of her wearing a white halterneck dress with a fake bleeding bullet hole visible on her stomach.

The outfit proved immediately controversial, with some accusing the supermodel of glamorising gun violence and being offensive to its victims. However, the designer behind the dress has released a statement revealing how this is a complete misinterpretation of the outfit.

Nigerian-born designer Mowalola Ogunlesi writes: “I make clothes to challenge people’s minds,” explaining that this outfit comes from her collection called ‘Coming For Blood’.

She adds: “This dress is extremely emotional to me – it screams my lived experience as a black person. It shows no matter how well dressed you are or well behaved, we are time after time seen as a walking target. I’m in a privileged position to be able to speak on issues that others would be silenced on. Inequality is still rife and newspapers clawing at my work is testament to that.”

Campbell commented under the designer’s Instagram post, saying: “CASE IN HAND: This dress is not about glamorising gun crime in any way. It’s an artistic statement.” The supermodel adds that she supports Ogunlesi, “who’s doing such great work and is passionate about bringing such a serious issue to light through her designs”.

This kind of political statement is in keeping with Ogunlesi’s artistic ethos. She told SSENSE in an interview: “You’re designing for the world you want. How do you want to change the world with your clothes? What are you trying to say? Every time I design, there’s a purpose. I might not be able to speak on it, I’d rather just put it out there.”

It also matches up with Campbell’s consistent work towards racial equality. Not only has she used much of her recent career to campaign for greater diversity in fashion, but she’s also used her platform to talk about equality more broadly as well.

She told British GQ: “I didn’t work all these years to go backwards. I’ve seen so many people sacrifice their lives: Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela… Now, more than ever, when I do a job, I don’t care about fame. I think, ‘What does it do for my people?’ We’ve had to make these statements to remind you when you’re not being diverse. But when you choose, you should make your decision with diversity and balance.”

Fashion missteps are rife. However, Ogunlesi is clear Campbell’s dress is not one of them, and is instead part of a long tradition of using fashion for political protest.

© Press Association 2019