Cardigans on the catwalk: 7 slouchy knits inspired by the high-end trend

Katie Wright shows you how to shop and style the cosy cover-ups for autumn.

Alongside all the bike shorts, crop tops, thigh-slit slip dresses and other garments that leave little to the imagination, there was one trend that stood out on the autumn/winter 2019 catwalks because it was so surprisingly sensible: cardigans.

That’s right, the knitted button-downs traditionally beloved by grannies, grandpas and librarians are back, and this time they’ve got the designer seal of approval.

These weren’t just any old cardigans, though. At London Fashion Week, Christopher Kane gave us a diamante-embellished oversized bright pink number worn as a dress, while Matty Bovan’s red and yellow patterned cardi came with a matching woolly skirt.

In Milan, Miuccia Prada (who, truth be told, has always loved a bit of librarian chic) showed chunky cardigans in plum, khaki and camouflage pattern worn loose over demure dresses or wool shorts.

In Paris, the alpine-themed Chanel show was heavy on the knitwear, with Nordic style cardis tucked into midi skirts and teamed with sheepskin boots.

Now, six months on, cardi-cool has arrived on the high street, with a coterie of cover-ups that deliver the catwalk look for a whole lot less.

They’re perfectly timed for early autumn and crisp mornings when throwing something woolly over your favourite floral midi dress will help you get a few weeks more wear out of it.

Dark florals go well with cardigans in pumpkin and rosewood tones, while off-white and oatmeal shades are ideal for teaming with denim and suede.

You could even, if you dared, go a couple of sizes up and try the cardi-dress look a la Christopher Kane.

However you style yours, here’s our pick of the best cardigans on the high street…

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

1. Oliver Bonas Chunky Boyfriend Rust Brown Knitted Cardigan, £65; Winter Blossom Printed Mesh Dress, £59.50 (shoes, stylist’s own)

(New Look/PA)

2. New Look Off White Knit Patch Pocket Cardigan, £19.99

(FatFace/PA)

3. FatFace Primrose Edge to Edge Ivory Cardigan, £59.50

(Monsoon/PA)

4. Monsoon Tyra Tie Up Cardigan, £34 (was £49)

(M&Co/PA)

5. Sonder Studio Bright Pink V Neck Button Cardigan, £35, M&Co

(Pure Collection/PA)6. Pure Collection Spiced Orange Cashmere Boyfriend Cardigan, £185

(Matalan/PA)

7. Falmer Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan, £25, Matalan

