Ready for this jelly? 7 gel textured products for your dewiest skin ever

Say goodbye to dullness with these skincare and make-up glow-givers, says Katie Wright.

With dewy skin so in demand, is it any wonder gel textured products are blowing up in the beauty industry? We think not.

For those in search of a plump, healthy-looking complexion, jelly-like cleansers and colour cosmetics are quickly replacing mattifying formulas and powder products.

Part of the continuing ‘no make-up make-up’ trend, increasingly people don’t want to mask their skin with a heavy layer of foundation, they’re happy to spend more time (and money) on their skincare instead, creating a base that doesn’t need concealing.

How do you achieve such a feat? It starts with cleansing.

Using a non-foaming gel cleanser means your skin isn’t stripped of all its oils, leaving it soft and smooth, not tight and dry. Plus, it means you won’t need to slather on as much moisturiser.

After a light layer of tinted moisturiser, or a dab of concealer only in the places where you feel you need it, a jelly blusher will add a dewy wash of colour.

Use your fingertips to tap and blend it onto the apples of your cheeks – you’re aiming for a naturally flushed look, not chiselled cheekbones.

A little goes a long way with these liquid formulas, so start with just a touch and build up the colour if you need to.

As for the shade, if you have any red undertones in your skin, look for a peachy hue, while olive or darker skin tones look beautiful with a pop of pink.

Here’s our pick of the best gel textured cleansers and cosmetics…

(Glossier/PA)

1. Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, £15

(Nuxe/PA)

2. Nuxe Insta-Masque Exfoliating and Unifying Mask, £19.50

(Plenaire/PA)

3. Plenaire Rose Jelly Gentle Make-up Remover, £30

(Boutique/PA)

4. Boutique Convertible Eye and Cheek Jelly Pearl, £4, Sainsbury’s

(Chantecaille/PA)

5. Chantecaille Cheek Gelee in Lively, £39, Space NK

(Rimmel/PA)

6. Rimmel Jelly Blush 003 Peach Punch, £7.99, Superdrug

(Pixi/PA)

7. Pixi Sheer Cheek Gel Flushed, £14, Marks & Spencer

