As he shares a major new exhibition, this is how Tim Walker has helped shape fashion and photography

Since he burst onto the scene in the Nineties, Tim Walker has built quite the reputation for himself.

He’s not the kind of photographer who strips things down to basics; instead, he’s become known for his surrealist, extravagant and romantic shoots.

His photographs regularly appear in Vogue, LOVE Magazine and i-D, and in 2008 he received the prestigious Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator from the British Fashion Council.

Now the photographer can add another string to his bow, as on Saturday a large-scale exhibition of his work – both old and new – opens at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

It promises to be an immersive look into his unique brain and mesmerising style – but if you’re not entirely familiar with his work, here’s how Walker has contributed to the worlds of fashion and photography over his career…

He’s brought a sense of the surreal

‘Why not be oneself?’ Tilda Swinton wearing Gucci and Marc Jacobs in 2018 (Tim Walker Studio/PA)

Walker is known for his surrealist style, bringing a sense of magic and mystery to his work. Fairy tales have often inspired him, and in the V&A exhibition you can see his newest film; a retelling of a Hans Christian Andersen’s The Steadfast Tin Soldier as a modern gay love story.

He’s not one to lean into ‘pretty’ in his work, but often uses his subjects to subvert what is considered feminine and beautiful. Take his photoshoot with Tilda Swinton at Renishaw Hall, where she looks both eery and powerful.

In the book published to go with the exhibition (Tim Walker: Wonderful Things, £25, V&A), Swinton says she admires Walker’s work because it “is not of the world”.

He’s worked with some seriously big names

‘Handle with Care’, Karen Elson, Sgàire Wood & James Crewe, 2018 (Tim Walker Studio/PA)

Looking through Walker’s pictures is not only a who’s who of fashion’s biggest names, but also a long list of luminaries in the worlds of acting, music and popular culture in general.

In the V&A exhibition, see models like Lily Cole and Kate Moss and the work of designers Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga. Outside of fashion, there are also portraits of people including David Attenborough, Margaret Atwood, Björk and David Hockney.

He mixes the old and the new

A view of the exhibition featuring Walker’s interpretation of the Bayeux Tapestry (Victoria and Albert/PA)

Walker’s work is rarely straight editorial, and the photographer brings many layers of meanings and influences to his pictures. Take the photo series for which Walker was inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry, after hearing France would be lending it to England (set to happen in 2022).

In the book accompanying the exhibition, Walker writes: “I wanted to recreate these scenes with lots of people in them and re-use objects in different ways: Ironing boards became shields, hoovers became bagpipes or weird medieval instruments. I like the idea of everything being knitted, crafted, homemade and recycled. The figures are eco-warriors, the soldiers of tomorrow.”

With his eclectic inspirations and layered meanings, Walker has done much to dispel the reductive stereotype that fashion is artifice alone.

He’s jumped out of the pages of fashion magazines

‘Pen & Ink’ Duckie Thot, Aubrey’s shadow, 2017 (Tim Walker Studio/PA)

With this new exhibition, the V&A is once again asserting its dedication to fashion, and giving it a proper place in the artistic world.

One of the immersive rooms of the exhibition (Victoria and Albert/PA)

Walker has created 10 new photographic projects for the exhibit, all inspired by objects in the V&A’s collection. He’s taken things like stained-glass windows and Indian miniature paintings as jumping off points for his new work, and with the help of set designer Shona Heath, these have been transformed into large pieces of immersive art.

The exhibition includes film, photography and whole sets for his new pieces. Walker might be a regular on the pages of Vogue, but this exhibition proves how versatile he is.

Tim Walker: Wonderful Things is at the V&A from Saturday, September 21 until March 8, 2020.

© Press Association 2019