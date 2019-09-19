This is why it’s better to shower at night, according to a skincare expert

Katie Wright discovers the key reason you should hop in the shower at the end of the day, not the start.

Are you an evening shower fan? Or do you prefer to lather up first thing in the morning?

If you said the latter, I’m afraid we’ve got some bad news for you. According to Swedish beauty brand Foreo, if you want to keep your skin in tip-top condition, it’s advisable to shower at night rather than when you get out of bed first thing.

“It’s an argument with some very vocal proponents on both sides but, when it comes to skincare, showering in the evening really is the best option, as it helps remove all of the make-up, oil, dirt and pollutants that have accumulated throughout the day,” says Boris Raspudic, Foreo UK general manager. “It seems obvious when you say it out loud, but why would you want to get into bed with dirt on your face?”

In partnership with YouGov, the brand carried out a survey looking at the UK’s bathing habits and discovered 61% of Brits shower in the morning, thereby putting their skin health at risk.

“While showering in the morning might help wake you up and provide that much needed time to plan your day, the benefits for your skin are much reduced,” Raspudic continued.

“If you have to shower in the morning, building in a quick evening rinse will significantly help your skin’s health.”

The research also revealed some insights into what we as a nation get up to in the shower.

Young adults, those aged 18 to 24, are the most likely to seek entertainment, with 37% listening to music and 17% watching TV or streaming videos on Netflix or YouTube, which begs the question, are they putting their digital devices at risk rather than their skin?

But another 21% of the same age group are more conscientious, saying they use shower time to plan their day.

Do you like to sip on a cold beer or glass of wine while you’re washing yourself? It’s 25 to 34-year-olds who are most likely to drink alcohol in the shower (these are the night owl showerers, we hope).

Perhaps most shockingly, 14% of all men surveyed said they shower or bathe twice a week or less.

Whether they’re doing it in the morning or at night, such sporadic cleaning surely can’t be good for your skin – or your body odour.

