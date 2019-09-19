This is why Rachel Greenâ€™s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren â€“ as a new collection is announced

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.

Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston on beloved TV show Friends, might be best known for her iconic hairdo, but she also gave us a lot of serious fashion moments as well.

It makes sense, after all, Rachel was meant to be a fashion pro – she was a buyer at Bloomingdale’s before working at Ralph Lauren, and was eventually offered a job at Louis Vuitton.

During the early seasons she was a trendsetter, wearing plaid shirts and denim overalls, all of which were peak Nineties fashion. And as Rachel matured, so did her style, becoming more polished and strong, with lots of high necks and long leather coats.

Ralph Lauren Elevator GIF by Friends - Find & Share on GIPHY

It was no coincidence Rachel worked at Ralph Lauren; her style matches the brand’s perfectly – and in one memorable episode she even had an awkward run-in with Lauren himself in a lift.

Now, Ralph Lauren has gone a step further. To celebrate 25 years of Friends, it has curated a collection dedicated to Rachel’s style. The brand has even teamed up with Bloomingdale’s in New York, and on September 21 and 22, Friends fans will be able to shop Rachel’s look while drinking coffee at a replica Central Perk.

Ralph Lauren x Rachel Green
(Ralph Lauren/PA)

The clothes are classic Rachel, but made for 2019. Think sharp tailoring, turtlenecks, crisp shirts and leather jackets. Unfortunately, getting the Rachel look isn’t overly cheap, with prices ranging between £75 and £849.

Here’s why Rachel’s style is the perfect match for Ralph Lauren…

She loves a leather coat

Rachel Green GIF by Friends - Find & Share on GIPHY

New York winters can get cold, so Rachel was often seen wearing a super chic leather coat. For this collection, Ralph Lauren has given the leather jacket an update, transforming it into a shorter moto look, which is something we’re sure 2019 Rachel would definitely wear (if she could spare £699).

Ralph Lauren
(Ralph Lauren/PA)

She often goes preppy

Stressed Jennifer Aniston GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Rachel’s got that all-American girl next door style, with a bit of fashion know-how about her.

Season 1 Lol GIF by Friends - Find & Share on GIPHY

This has always been Ralph Lauren’s vibe – be it plaid shirts or logo jumpers –  which makes the duo so well-suited.

Ralph Lauren
(Ralph Lauren/PA)

All black everything is always a good choice

Oh My God Omg GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Like the true New Yorker she is, Rachel knows that, when in doubt, wear all-black. If she’s not in black, she’s most likely wearing dark berry tones – a colour palette Ralph Lauren also favours.

Classic denim gives that off-duty look

Season 1 Friends GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Even when Rachel wasn’t in the office, she still looked incredibly put together. Her go-to – particularly in the early Friends years – was a denim shirt.

Denim has long been a central tenet of Ralph Lauren’s style – it toes the line between formal and casual and can be styled in a myriad of ways.

Ralph Lauren
(Ralph Lauren/PA)

She recognises the power of a crisp white shirt

Episode 8 Yes GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The Ralph Lauren collection is all about looking stylish at the office, which Rachel nailed – often with the help of a timeless white shirt.

Ralph Lauren
(Ralph Lauren/PA)

At £89 the no-iron button-down shirt is one of the more affordable items in the collection, and you can’t really go wrong with a white shirt.

Turtlenecks are always a good choice

Season 6 Lol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Ralph Lauren is all about classic basics, and so is Rachel. Few things are better than a dark-coloured turtleneck, which you can wear with skirts or trousers, and layered beneath various jackets or coats.

Ralph Lauren
(Ralph Lauren/PA)

Tailoring is timeless

Ralph Lauren
(Ralph Lauren/PA)

Ralph Lauren is expert at sharp tailoring; something Rachel increasingly embraced as she became more established at work.

She proved a suit could be as powerful as it is feminine, making her the perfect match for Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Aniston Friends GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

