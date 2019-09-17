Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

Katie Wright rounds up all the news from the five-day style spectacular.

London Fashion Week wraps up today, bringing to a close five days of celebrity-filled catwalk shows, presentations and parties.

The fashion extravaganza is held so that designers can showcase what’s in store for the upcoming spring/summer – but it’s not just clothes that make headlines here.

From front row antics and supermodel sightings, to backstage beauty and activists in action, here are all the top stories you might have missed from London Fashion Week SS20…

Models on the catwalk for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Victoria Beckham expanded her empire

Not only did Victoria Beckham stage her SS20 fashion show on Sunday – with David and the kids on the front row, of course – the former Spice Girl also launched her eponymous beauty brand, with a glamorous lunch event on Monday.

The mum-of-four’s clothing and make-up collections had a similar goal: They’re aimed at busy working women.

“I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life,” Beckham said in her fashion show notes, and indeed there was a new fluidity to the Seventies-inspired tailoring and ruffles dresses.

Beauty brand co-founder Sarah Creal picked up the thread on Monday, when describing the first drop of eye make-up: “We’re constantly running. We know you’re constantly running. And we want beauty that really keeps up with you.”

Victoria Beckham and her beauty brand co-founder Sarah Creal (Katie Wright/PA)



Naomi Campbell put on a spectacular show

The biggest celebrity draw of the week was Fashion for Relief, the charitable catwalk show organised by Naomi Campbell at the British Museum.

Featuring a diverse cast of more than 60 models – including famous faces like Stella Maxwell and Erin O’Connor – the event showcased clothing from a variety of designers, with Campbell herself taking to the runway twice, first in a multi-coloured feathered creation, then closing the show in an avant-garde bright red gown and cape.



British brands proved their prowess

Expectations are always high for the big hitters of London Fashion Week, and this season they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Critics agree that Riccardo Tisci has really found his feet at Burberry. For his third collection at the helm of the heritage brand, the Italian designer blended masculine and feminine tropes – think shirts with corset detailing, oversized baseball jackets, rouched T-shirts and lace dresses – at a show which featured the week’s best model line-up.

Alongside new generation stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid, Tisci also managed to coax Agyness Deyn out of retirement, with the Manchester-born model making her first London catwalk appearance in seven years.

Elsewhere, British designers brought serious amounts of ‘Big Dress Energy’ with voluminous gowns seen at Erdem, Richard Quinn and Molly Goddard – the latter’s tulle creations were so wide, they hit guests in the front row.

Erdem’s billowing frocks came in his usual fine floral fabrics and rich hues, while Richard Quinn delivered one of the stand-out shows of the week – so dramatic it was reminiscent of the late Alexander McQueen in his heyday.

Models on the catwalk at the Erdem Spring/Summer 2020 London Fashion Week (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sound-tracked by a full orchestra and choir, it started out with a procession of the supersized floral dresses and flashes of latex that Quinn has become known for.

Veteran model Erin O’Connor took two turns on the catwalk before the gasp-inducing finale of a model trailed by eight children dressed as angels, and the big reveal of a tableau of bridalwear-clad models behind the catwalk. Quinn was met with rapturous applause when he took his bow.

Delays and technical difficulties can all be forgiven at #RichardQuinn with a finale full of this much DRAMA #LFW pic.twitter.com/HxcOc7QIyf — Prudence Wade (@PrudenceEGWade) September 16, 2019

There were sparkles aplenty

London may be known for its edgy designs but capital can still deliver plenty of glitz and glamour.

Sequins usually take top billing at Ashish. But for SS20, designer Ashish Gupta used tiny round mirrors to bring his signature sparkle in a collection that was somewhat more subdued that his usual poptastic offerings.

A model on the catwalk during the Ashish Spring/Summer 2020 London Fashion Week show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

There was nothing subdued about the Halpern show, where sequins reigned supreme as usual. The collection, inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies showgirls, brought together 1920s exuberance, Seventies silhouettes and modern glamour. A potent mix.

There was also a heavy dose of dazzle dust involved with London Fashion Week’s beauty trends. The Halpern models were given a graphic black sparkling eye make-up look, while at House of Holland, the ‘blown out’ glittery eyes were meant to represent a festival-goer who’s been dancing until dawn.

The beauty look at House of Holland SS20 (Katie Wright/PA)



Public catwalks were held for the first time

There’s been a lot of talk about the democratisation of fashion in recent years, since the advent of bloggers and the prevalence of brands live-streaming their shows, so you don’t have to be an industry insider or celebrity to see collections being unveiled.

Until now, it’s still been virtually impossible for ‘regular’ people to get into fashion shows, but this time around the public were offered the chance to attend London Fashion Week – for a price.

Tickets to shows from Alexa Chung, House of Holland and Self-portrait cost £135 – or £245 for the honour of sitting on the front row – but there was another catch: The shows featured AW19 collections rather than next season’s, so in actual fact it’s still virtually impossible for non-fashion folk to get anywhere near a real LFW catwalk.

Members of the public view an Alexa Chung public catwalk show at the BFC Show Space (Aaron Chown/PA)



Protesters called for LFW to be cancelled

A couple of months before fashion week, climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion sent a letter to the British Fashion Council asking it to cancel the event in recognition of “the existential threat that faces us”, saying that the fashion industry is one of the most polluting.

Since the BFC declined to comply with its request, the activists targeted a number of high-profile catwalk shows, including Victoria Beckham and Burberry.

Extinction Rebellion protesters during the official opening of London Fashion Week (Gareth Morris/PA)

It seems their concerns hadn’t entirely fallen on deaf ears, however. Burberry revealed on Instagram that its show was carbon neutral for the first time, saying: “We have offset our impacts, such as the flights of guests travelling to London specifically for the show and the build and production of the event, through VSC-certified REDD+ projects which prevent deforestation and conserve tropical rainforest in the Brazilian Amazon”.

