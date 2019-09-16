Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?

Prudence Wade waited in line to watch the show, which turned out to be jaw-droppingly ostentatious.

Richard Quinn’s London Fashion Week show was off to a rocky start. Guests were made to stand outside the East London venue on a busy road for well past the allotted time, with grumbles abounding and more than a few calling it quits and heading off to the pub.

The few who didn’t wait it out will surely be kicking themselves now, because despite technical difficulties, Quinn managed to pull off what could very well be the show of fashion week – if not fashion month.

Latex and floral patterns remained, but Quinn’s designs were kicked up a notch (Prudence Wade/PA)

The English designer is known for his edgy style which is basically an avant-garde interpretation of florals, with a penchant for layering romantic gowns on top of latex leggings and gloves.

For his SS20 catwalk show, Quinn really wasn’t pulling any punches. He hired out York Hall in Bethnal Green – which I found more than a little strange as the last time I’d been there was to watch Mexican wrestling – but the building’s vaulted ceilings were the perfect backdrop for Quinn’s designs.

His love of floral and latex remains, but this season had much more of a ceremonial feel – something which was elevated by the full orchestra and large choir playing a medley of choral classics and more modern songs like Memory from Cats.

Definitive proof that you don’t need to be able to walk properly if you’re wearing #RichardQuinn #LFW pic.twitter.com/7b9uL8ACM9 — Prudence Wade (@PrudenceEGWade) September 16, 2019

Many of the silhouettes sent down the runway were reminiscent of Dior’s New Look, with nipped in waists and skirts with padded hips and rears. These were not the kind of outfits you’d just throw on, but seemed fit for a modern Elizabethan monarch – an impression aided by fashion royalty Erin O’Connor making an appearance on the runway. Many models sported tight curls, which added to the Marie Antoinette vibe of the collection.

Technical difficulties seemed to plague Quinn, and at one point the audience was convinced the show had ended as the orchestra fell silent and no more models appeared on the runway. But perhaps Quinn is just the master of surprise, as soon the finale of the show kicked everything into high gear. The music started up again and a model strutted out wearing florals and feathers, leading a gaggle of children wearing miniature versions of her outfit.

Delays and technical difficulties can all be forgiven at #RichardQuinn with a finale full of this much DRAMA #LFW pic.twitter.com/HxcOc7QIyf — Prudence Wade (@PrudenceEGWade) September 16, 2019

This wasn’t even the climax – for then the curtains opened to reveal a stage behind the orchestra, and a group of models dressed like Victorian brides, set up like they were a real-life oil painting. Yet more models, dressed in some of the most OTT designs Quinn has produced so far, then walked out onto the catwalk, a stark mix of all-white bridal designs with the odd model dressed in jet black sequins cutting through.

At this point, the wide runway was full of glamour, glitter and feathers, and with a pop of confetti, the show was done.

Many outfits had a distinctly bridal feel to them (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It’s certainly the most ambitious presentation Quinn has ever done – but it’s fitting for the new level to which he has taken his designs.

Even if not everything went quite to plan, it was a spectacle worthy of Quinn’s talent and determination to disrupt the fashion industry.

The only question left is this: How on earth will he top it next season?

