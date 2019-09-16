London Fashion Week: These are the key talking points from a star-studded Burberry show

Creative director Riccardo Tisci seems to have hit his stride at the British heritage brand, says Prudence Wade.

Burberry is arguably the biggest show on the London Fashion Week calendar, setting some of the hottest trends in beauty and fashion for the next season.

This is Riccardo Tisci’s third runway show as creative director, and it really showed. He’s navigated the tricky debut and passed his sophomore collection with flying colours, and the designer now seems so much more comfortable at the helm of Burberry.

Tisci is no stranger to bringing a bit of drama to his shows. He held this season in a cavernous building with ‘Burberry’ emblazoned on the outside and, when the guests were settled, the curtain came up to reveal a post-apocalyptic set full of different sized funnels and speakers in white.

So what went down at the heritage brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 show in West London?

The clothes

Agyness Deyn wearing a classic Burberry trench with embellishments (Ian West/PA)

During his time at Burberry, Tisci has become known for bringing an edgy, streetwear vibe to the traditional English label, while still respecting everything that makes the brand recognisably Burberry.

Truth be told, it wasn’t the most outrageous of collections, but it perfectly fitted the Burberry brief. There were trench coats and lots of beautiful tailoring on the catwalk, in largely neutral colour palettes. These are clothes for the modern woman: Feminine, but strong. The kind of thing you’d wear to the office…if you were a top executive and had a Burberry budget.

Bella Hadid rocks some monochrome tailoring on the runway (Ian West/PA)

What we particularly liked was the mix of the masculine and the feminine on the catwalk. Female models wore androgynous suiting, while some of the men wore loose basketball shorts with the addition of a romantic lace edging.

As this is Burberry, beige was at the centre of everything, with Tisci delving into blues and monochromes as well. Things became more joyous and recognisable as Tisci’s work towards the end of the show when models started wearing more sparkles and a whole lot of lace ruffles.

The same style of hat populated the runway: Caps with long brims worn both front ways and backwards. It was basically a mix between a basketball cap and Little Bo Peep’s bonnet, and it will no doubt soon become prime fodder for Instagram.

The make-up

Kendall Jenner sporting a blonde hairdo for Burberry (Ian West/PA)

Rather than OTT hairstyles (like last season) or statement make-up, Tisci kept things plain and bright in the beauty department. As is the trend of the moment – which we’ve seen at various other LFW shows like Victoria Beckham’s – there was a huge emphasis on dewy and glowing skin, with minimal eye make-up.

We’re sure this was Tisci trying to let his clothes sing, as well as the models wearing them. This was undoubtedly the most super-charged runway of the season based on the models who walked, which included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Agyness Deyn and Kendall Jenner. The biggest beauty moment of the catwalk has to be Jenner stomping the runway with newly-dyed blonde hair, a big departure from her signature raven locks.

The ethos

Considering climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has staged protests throughout LFW, it has been tricky for brands to ignore environmental issues and the impact the fashion industry has on climate change.

Burberry’s response to these conversations is to put on a show which it says is “certified as carbon neutral”. The brand explains: “We have offset our impacts, such as the flights of guests travelling to London specifically for the show and the build and production of the event, through VSC-certified REDD+ projects which prevent deforestation and conserve tropical rainforest in the Brazilian Amazon.”

The guests

A chic show calls for equally stylish guests. One thing which is always noticeable at Tisci’s shows is just how varied the guests are, highlighting the range of people who love to wear the brand.

This season was no different, with star power like Carla Bruni and Isabelle Huppert gracing the front row, as well as a newer generation of Burberry wearers including actor Naomi Scott and musicians Rosalia and FKA twigs.

