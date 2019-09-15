Victoria Beckham shows how to nail 1970s-style workwear at London Fashion Week

The former Spice Girl proved her fashion credentials once again with another standout show.

The British Foreign Office provided a beautiful backdrop to Victoria Beckham’s eagerly awaited spring/summer 2020 show at day two of London Fashion Week, which stunned with 1970s-inspired workwear, neutral tailoring and romantic calf-length dresses.

The businesswoman and designer continued to chase a more relaxed style for the modern Beckham woman, proving she’s still a master of knowing what women want to wear now.

Key looks included 1970s-inspired dagger-collar shirts layered over roll neck jumpers, paired with relaxed suiting in camel colours.

Romantic plunge-neckline dresses with free-flowing ruffles and asymmetrical hemlines added drama to an otherwise neutral collection of practical workwear separates.

“Lightness, easiness, freedom. Those are the ideas I was thinking of,” the designer wrote of the collection.

“It’s about dynamic women today, women in motion. Controlled and free, living life, reality and believability.”

She continued: “There is always a duality in women, moving between different ideas, different moods. I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life.”

As expected, the front row was packed with fashion industry heavyweights, as well as the entire Beckham clan who turned up to show their support. Husband David, sons Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz, and daughter Harper watched the show unfold as they sat between British and US Vogue editors Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Earlier this week, Beckham shared a sweet snap of Harper visiting her backstage during rehearsals.

“When someone comes to visit mummy during show prep!” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The former Spice Girl is one busy woman right now. Not only has she been prepping for fashion week, she’s also just launched her own beauty brand.

The Victoria Beckham Beauty collection, now live, is made up of products which champion the clean beauty movement, and include essentials across make-up, skincare and fragrance.

With the slogan ‘Luxury Performance, Clean Beauty’, Beckham says her beauty range, which featured on the models in the spring/summer show, aims to be transparent with its packaging and ingredients.

Whether you’re here for the VB-endorsed beauty or the incredible clothes, one thing’s for sure, you’ll want to spice up your make-up bag and your wardrobe with some Beckham magic next season.

