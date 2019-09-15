London Fashion Week: Roland Mouret’s stone manicure is going to be the next big thing in nail art

For most people, London Fashion Week is all about the clothes, but what you wear on your nails is fast becoming just as important as the outfit you choose – and Roland Mouret provided some serious inspiration at his spring/summer 2020 show.

Models took to the catwalk sporting a variety of nail art designs, inspired by precious and semi-precious stones; an intricate beauty trend which we’re pretty sure will be taking over your Instagram feed very soon.

“The nails are inspired by a natural stone featured in the jewellery worn on the catwalk – when you see it, you realise they’re exactly the same,” explained MAC makeup artist Miranda Joyce backstage. “What we wanted was nails to match the jewellery.”

Nails inspired by natural stones (Liz Connor/PA)

The nails were painstakingly painted for hours, by hand onto acrylics, before being applied to the models’ hands. “The nails are quite short and rounded. We kept it simple, because it’s the pattern that’s the point, not the length of the nail,” she revealed.

Much like a gemstone lustre, many of the nail styles featured layers of colour and texture – and there were even areas of clear space, to let the natural nail show through.

Neutral stone nails featured on the models (Liz Connor/PA)

“One of the looks is inspired by an agate stone,” Joyce explained, holding up a white and grey stone nail design.

“If you look at these nails, there’s a clear [segment] too – it’s almost like a bit of negative space.”

Negative space in the Roland Mouret nails (Liz Connor/PA)

When it came to prepping the model’s faces, MAC’s creative team kept the make-up look simple and fresh. “The inspiration is New York, earthy Eighties – very real girls,” explained a make-up artist. “It was all about just enhancing their natural look.

“We didn’t want the skin to look like it has product on there, but just a little bit sun-kissed, so they look fresh and healthy.

Fresh and healthy beauty looks (Liz Connor/PA)

“We’ve got a tiny bit of the MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash mascara in the roots of the lashes, just to open up the eye and enhance it. The skin is a semi-matte, dewy texture, but just in the areas that they need concealing.”

One of the make-up looks at Roland Mouret (Liz Connor/PA)

Depending on their skin tone, the artists adapted the blush, but just to add a bit of a flush over the cheekbones and the high points. “We’re using a tiny bit of shine on the brow bone, cheekbones and lips, but there isn’t any glitter in it.”

(Liz Connor/PA)

Elsewhere, legendary hair artist Sam McKnight complimented the look with a slicked-back, wet hair look that let the models’ natural beauty and the unusual nail art do the talking.

Hair by Sam McKnight (Liz Connor/PA)

“Nails are becoming more like jewels than they are like nails, because they’re matching the jewellery,” said Joyce. “Or they’re becoming the jewellery.”

Hand candy that matches your necklace – it’s a look we like.

