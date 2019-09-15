London Fashion Week: Preen champions ‘no make-up’ make-up and natural skin textures

Fresh skin, freckles and a touch of tan blusher is all you need to achieve the look at home.

The natural skin trend shows no sign of slowing down if Preen’s paired back spring/summer 2020 show is anything to go by at day three of London Fashion Week.

Forgoing loud lips, glitter sparkle and grungy eyeliner for a clean finish, the British fashion house sent its models down the catwalk with a barely-there beauty look that might just be one of the most wearable of the season.

“It’s a very simple and individual look. We wanted to skin to be natural and raw,” explained MAC make-up artist Sam Bryant backstage.

Natural skin reigned supreme (Liz Connor/PA)

“Some of the models have such great skin, they didn’t need too much doing to them – each model had beauty tailored to what they needed.”

Bryant explained that the focus was very much on keeping the skin looking fresh and healthy, using just a touch of concealer, a simple curl in the lashes and balm massaged into the face to brighten the skin.

To add some natural colour into the cheeks, Bryant used two MAC cream blushers in tan and pink, which were gently pressed into the skin using the hands – rather than applied with tools.

The model’s natural beauty shone through (Liz Connor/PA)

The game-changing step for those who want to achieve the natural skin look at home though? Skipping the primer and working with the skin’s natural texture instead.

“What really does my head in, is people who use anything like Prep + Prime,” says Bryant. “Because that changes the texture of the skin – I don’t want to see that. It can give the skin a velvety or greasy texture.

“That’s what I find with a lot of foundations too, they’ll change the texture to matte, or velvet or strobe,” she explained.

Bryant applied cream blush with fingers (Liz Connor/PA)

Elsewhere, hairstylist Eugene Souleiman at Wella matched the skin look by working with the hair’s natural texture too, allowing the models’ locks to air dry before spraying Wella Professionals EIMI Sugar Lift Spray through the lengths.

“The look is natural, not cosmetic,” explained a representative from the Wella creative team. “Apart from some of the models having their hair braided, it’s all very simple.”

Preen SS20 catwalk looks (Liz Connor/PA)

The clothing took influence from Japan and included romantic ruffles and florals, mixed in with gothic silhouettes and oversized hoodies, pairing perfectly with the nonchalance of the beauty.

A cool and contemporary collection for the modern woman who isn’t afraid to let her natural beauty shine, Preen continues to solidify its cult status on the London fashion scene.

