Naomi Campbell and friends stun on the Fashion For Relief runway at London Fashion Week

Superstar model Naomi Campbell returned to London Fashion Week on Saturday with her celebrated Fashion For Relief show, enlisting a few of her famous friends – from models Erin O’Connor to Stella Maxwell – to walk the runway in clothes lent by Dior, Gucci, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, and Marc Jacobs.

The models – including Campbell, who wore a billowing red number – were styled by students from the London School of Styling, and the show was followed by a celebrity-studded auction to raise money for the Mayor’s Fund for London and Unicef, with proceeds going towards helping disadvantaged people in the capital.

Naomi Campbell during the catwalk show for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum, London (PA)

“Because Naomi was bringing the show back to England, it was all about bringing back her British iconic [look],” said make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, backstage, ahead of the show. “Naomi’s an old friend, so I said I’d love to be there to support.”

While the fashion was big on colour and bold on statement silhouettes, in terms of beauty, “we wanted the skin to look really fresh and dewy. We’re using my Airbrush Flawless Finish Foundation but we’re thinning it down with my Magic Cream. You can ‘stretch’ the foundation to make it really dewy. [Naomi] wanted a little bit of a grunge look to it, a rock ‘n’ roll British edge.”

Charlotte Tilbury and Erin O’Connor backstage at Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief (Katie Wright/PA)

She did three looks for the models: A feline eye (“Which I’m massively known for, that I did with Kate Moss about a trillion years ago!”), a feline eye with a conceptual line (“Like a teardrop”) on the male models, using a Rock n Kohl pen, and on the darker skin tones, Tilbury used her new Instant Eye Palette – which launched on Friday and sold out almost instantaneously.

“We used the black eye shadow here that has a slight midnight blue through it. It goes on like velvet. We’ve got that mixed in with my Sophisticate palette to make a grunge smoky eye.”

The three make-up looks backstage at Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief (Katie Wright/PA)

Valerie Campbell, Naomi’s mother, wearing a satin Dolce & Gabbana dress, noted backstage that: “I was really chuffed when I heard the show was going to be in London.

“I love to see all the models – and to see if Naomi’s doing what I told her! Finally she admitted it, she said: ‘I knew how to walk, but my mum taught me how to swag’. It’s on her Instagram.”

Models during the catwalk show for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum, London (PA)

