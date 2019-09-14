London Fashion Week: House of Holland was all about rave culture and ‘6am make-up’

It was fortuitous that the capital was experiencing one last gasp of summer on day two of London Fashion Week, because Henry Holland had music festivals on his mind for spring/summer 2020.

The circular House of Holland catwalk was positioned in the middle of the Gas Holder Park, the show taking place on a gloriously sunny evening that made the models’ make-up shimmer beautifully.

“Henry has taken inspiration from Nineties rave culture and 1970’s disco. So what I’ve done is pull that together into this story,” explained MAC make-up artist Dominic Skinner backstage.

(Katie Wright/PA)

“The story is about this girl, she’s a Coachella lover, she goes to Burning Man and she’s just so free and easy.

“She applied this make-up in the afternoon when she arrived at the festival and now we capture her at 6am. The make-up is blown out, it’s worn out, it’s lived in and it’s loved in.”

The focus was very much on the eyes, Skinner said as he broke down the look step by step.

“We started by prepping the skin with essential oil then we used the new MAC Studio Fix Foundation Stick (£27) and we pushed it in with our fingers to give it that skin like texture.

“Then we went in with the MAC Art Library It’s Designer Palette (£39), it’s a really bright, bold eyeshadow palette, and we’re using pinks and purples, limes and yellows, silvers and pinks, in those three colour groups to create this big, blown out, almost David Bowie-esque look.”

On top of the colourful shadows, pink and gold holographic glitter were added.

“That’s where the disco comes in,” Skinner explained. “Holographic glitter just looks more disco. Especially in the daylight because it’s an outside venue, so the sun’s going to hit it and it’s going to be beaming!”

The beauty may have been all about festival goers but that didn’t mean a catwalk full of denim shorts and flower crowns.

The clothing ranged from sexy bodycon minidresses and more demure maxi wrap dresses to boxy tailoring, all in vibrant colours and animal prints.

On the more casual end of the spectrum there was oversized denim jackets and sporty coord sets.

All in all, it was a typically eclectic mix that Holland’s young, trendy customers and celebrity pals – like Daisy Lowe and Pixie Geldof, who were in attendance today – will lap up.

